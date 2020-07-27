COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Hand Sanitizer Market in India (2020-2024) | Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the hand sanitizer market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 405.31 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What was the size of the hand sanitizer market in India in 2019?

As per Technavio, the global market size was USD 22.17 million in 2019.

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Gel.

What is the major trend in the market?

Growing demand for product customization.

Who are the top players in the market?

3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group are the top players in the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing prevalence of infectious has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hand Sanitizer Market in India is segmented as below:

Product Gel Spray Foam Wipes



Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hand sanitizer market in India report covers the following areas:

Hand Sanitizer Market in India Size

Hand Sanitizer Market in India Trends

Hand Sanitizer Market in India Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for product customization as one of the prime reasons driving the hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hand sanitizer market in India

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors in India

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Gel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spray - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foam - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wipes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Dabur India Ltd.

Emami Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

GOJO Industries Inc.

ITC Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The Himalaya Drug Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

