COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Hospital Furniture Market (2019-2023) | Growing Demand for Improved Medical Infrastructure to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/20/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the hospital furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.02 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005555/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospital Furniture Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospital Furniture Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions-

1. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

2. Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

A. The hospital beds segment is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period due to the increased investments in medical infrastructure.

3. What is the key factor driving the market?

A. Growing demand for improved medical infrastructure is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

4. Who are the top players in the market?

A. Arjo, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc., and Stryker are some of the major market participants.

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

A. Europe

6. What is the major trend for the hospital furniture market?

A. Increasing promotional activities by vendors on internet platforms is a major trend for the market.

The growing demand for improved medical infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hospital Furniture Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Hospital Furniture Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Hospital Beds
    • Specialty Medical Chairs and Tables
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Asia
    • Europe
    • North America
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024 : https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30789

Hospital Furniture Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hospital furniture market report covers the following areas:

  • Hospital Furniture Market size
  • Hospital Furniture Market trends
  • Hospital Furniture Market analysis

This study identifies the increase in promotional activities by vendors on internet platforms to raise awareness about hospital infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital furniture market growth during the next few years.

Hospital Furniture Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the hospital furniture market, including some of the vendors such as Arjo, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc., and Stryker. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hospital furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hospital Furniture Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hospital furniture market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the hospital furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the hospital furniture market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital furniture market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Hospital beds - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Specialty medical chairs and tables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arjo
  • Hill-Rom Services Inc.
  • Invacare Corporation
  • Medical Depot, Inc.
  • Stryker

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
