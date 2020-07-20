COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Hospital Furniture Market (2019-2023) | Growing Demand for Improved Medical Infrastructure to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the hospital furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.02 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions-

1. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

2. Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

A. The hospital beds segment is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period due to the increased investments in medical infrastructure.

3. What is the key factor driving the market?

A. Growing demand for improved medical infrastructure is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

4. Who are the top players in the market?

A. Arjo, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc., and Stryker are some of the major market participants.

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

A. Europe

6. What is the major trend for the hospital furniture market?

A. Increasing promotional activities by vendors on internet platforms is a major trend for the market.

The growing demand for improved medical infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hospital Furniture Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Hospital Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Product Hospital Beds Specialty Medical Chairs and Tables Others

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



Hospital Furniture Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hospital furniture market report covers the following areas:

Hospital Furniture Market size

Hospital Furniture Market trends

Hospital Furniture Market analysis

This study identifies the increase in promotional activities by vendors on internet platforms to raise awareness about hospital infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital furniture market growth during the next few years.

Hospital Furniture Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the hospital furniture market, including some of the vendors such as Arjo, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc., and Stryker. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hospital furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hospital Furniture Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist hospital furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hospital furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hospital furniture market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital furniture market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Hospital beds - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Specialty medical chairs and tables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Arjo

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Medical Depot, Inc.

Stryker

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

