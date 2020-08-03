Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Automated Recruitment Processes to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the human capital management (HCM) solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.97 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005345/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for automated recruitment processes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Core HR
    • Talent
    • Workforce
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40495

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our human capital management (HCM) solutions market report covers the following areas:

  • Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market size
  • Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market trends
  • Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of cloud-computing services as one of the prime reasons driving the human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth during the next few years.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the human capital management (HCM) solutions market, including some of the vendors such as Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the human capital management (HCM) solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of human capital management (HCM) solutions market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Core HR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Talent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Workforce - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

  • Demand for automated recruitment processes
  • Increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions
  • Increasing workforce diversity

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
  • Infor
  • Kronos Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Ramco Systems Ltd.
  • SAP SE
  • Talentia Software Group
  • The Ultimate Software Group Inc.
  • Workday Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pPETMED EXPRESS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:19pBurlington Stores Team Up with AdoptAClassroom.org to Raise Needed Funds for Teachers & Students During COVID-19
PR
12:17pU.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
RE
12:17pGAS PLUS S P A : Aggiornamento calendario annuale degli eventi societari 2020
PU
12:17pL'OREAL : Half-Year Financial Report
PU
12:17pBONDUELLE : The August 03 2020 2019-2020 Financial Year Revenue
PU
12:17pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Completes Strategic Deal with Remote Streaming Developer Parsec To Deliver New Gaming Experiences Through Streaming
PU
12:17pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Stemrechten en noemer - Situatie op 31 juli 2020
PU
12:17pCOMMERZBANK : Hans-Jörg Vetter becomes Commerzbank's new Chairman of the Supervisory Board more
PU
12:17pInflation Expectations Survey Report - June 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group