COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Hydration Products Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Military Expenditure to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the hydration products market and it is poised to grow by $ 228.11 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A. O. Smith Corp., Amer Sports Corp., Aquamira Technologies Inc., BRITA GmbH, Cascade Designs Inc., HydraPak LLC, Leatt Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Osprey Packs Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in military expenditure has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of hydration products might hamper market growth.
Hydration Products Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Hydration Products Market is segmented as below:
-
End-user
-
Product
-
Hydration Packs
-
Water Bottles
-
Purification And Filtration
-
Accessories
-
Others
-
Geographic Landscape
-
North America
-
Europe
-
APAC
-
South America
-
MEA
Hydration Products Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydration products market report covers the following areas:
-
Hydration Products Market size
-
Hydration Products Market trends
-
Hydration Products Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of adventure sports as one of the prime reasons driving the hydration products market growth during the next few years.
Hydration Products Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hydration products market, including some of the vendors such as A. O. Smith Corp., Amer Sports Corp., Aquamira Technologies Inc., BRITA GmbH, Cascade Designs Inc., HydraPak LLC, Leatt Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Osprey Packs Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hydration products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hydration Products Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist hydration products market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the hydration products market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the hydration products market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydration products market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Hydration packs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Water bottles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Purification and filtration - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user
-
Sports - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Military - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
O. Smith Corp.
-
Amer Sports Corp.
-
Aquamira Technologies Inc.
-
BRITA GmbH
-
Cascade Designs Inc.
-
HydraPak LLC
-
Leatt Corp.
-
Newell Brands Inc.
-
Osprey Packs Inc.
-
Vista Outdoor Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
