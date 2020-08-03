Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Light-duty Truck Steering System Market (2019-2023) | Increased Demand for Transportation and Logistics to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the light-duty truck steering system market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005368/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Light-duty Truck Steering System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Light-duty Truck Steering System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is highly concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bosch GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, Knorr-Bremse AG, Nexteer Automotive, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased demand for transportation and logistics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • EPS
    • HPS
    • EHPS
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Middle East and Africa
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30835

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our light-duty truck steering system market report covers the following areas:

  • Light-duty Truck Steering System Market size
  • Light-duty Truck Steering System Market trends
  • Light-duty Truck Steering System Market analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of steer-by-wire technology in light-duty trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the light-duty truck steering system market growth during the next few years.

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the light-duty truck steering system market, including some of the vendors such as Bosch GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, Knorr-Bremse AG, Nexteer Automotive, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the light-duty truck steering system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist light-duty truck steering system market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the light-duty truck steering system market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the light-duty truck steering system market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of light-duty truck steering system market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • EPS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • HPS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EHPS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: TRENDS

  • Steer-by-wire technology to gain adoption in light-duty trucks
  • Integration of electronics and safety systems in steering system
  • Development of independent wheels steering system

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bosch GmbH
  • JTEKT Corporation
  • Knorr-Bremse AG
  • Nexteer Automotive
  • thyssenkrupp AG
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:48pDELCATH : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
AQ
01:48pAt Virtual MTT-S IMS 2020, Teledyne Showcases Dual-Channel DACs, Track & Hold Amps, Digitizer Studio Software, 90GHz Connectors
BU
01:47pCARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pGOLDRICH MINING CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC : Announces In-Depth Analysis of Osama Bin Laden's Newly Declassified Personal Files in BIN LADEN'S HARD DRIVE Special Premiering Thursday, September 10, at 9/8c
BU
01:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Elevator and Escalator Market in US Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 3% Through 2020-2024|Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes to Boost Growth|Technavio
BU
01:45pEXCLUSIVE : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
RE
01:43pFIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:42pRAFAKO S A : CR 35/2020 Resolutions passed by RAFAKO Annual General Meeting on August 3rd 2020 3 august 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Paving the way for fossil-free commercial heavy transport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group