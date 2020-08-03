COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Light-duty Truck Steering System Market (2019-2023) | Increased Demand for Transportation and Logistics to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the light-duty truck steering system market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is highly concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bosch GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, Knorr-Bremse AG, Nexteer Automotive, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased demand for transportation and logistics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market is segmented as below:

Type EPS HPS EHPS

Geographic Landscape The Middle East and Africa APAC Europe North America South America



Light-duty Truck Steering System Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our light-duty truck steering system market report covers the following areas:

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market size

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market trends

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of steer-by-wire technology in light-duty trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the light-duty truck steering system market growth during the next few years.

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the light-duty truck steering system market, including some of the vendors such as Bosch GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, Knorr-Bremse AG, Nexteer Automotive, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the light-duty truck steering system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Light-duty Truck Steering System Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist light-duty truck steering system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the light-duty truck steering system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the light-duty truck steering system market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of light-duty truck steering system market vendors

