COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Projector Screen Market (2020-2024) | Growing Adoption of Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) Screens to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the projector screen market and it is poised to grow by USD 30.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005262/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Projector Screen Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barco NV, Custom Display Solutions Inc., Elite Screens Inc., Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd., Harkness Screens International Ltd., Legrand SA, Screen Innovations, Seiko Epson Corp., Silver Ticket Products, and Vutec Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing adoption of ambient light rejecting (ALR) screens will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing adoption of pico and mobile projectors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing adoption of ambient light rejecting (ALR) screens has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growing adoption of pico and mobile projectors might hamper market growth.
Projector Screen Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Projector Screen Market is segmented as below:
-
Type
-
Wall And Ceiling
-
Ceiling Recessed
-
Floor Rising
-
Portable
-
Fixed Frame
-
Other Type
-
Application
-
Price Range
-
Below $100
-
$100-$399
-
$400-$1,099
-
$1,100-$2,999
-
$3,000-$9,999
-
Geography
-
APAC
-
North America
-
Europe
-
South America
-
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41162
Projector Screen Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our projector screen market report covers the following areas:
-
Projector Screen Market size
-
Projector Screen Market trends
-
Projector Screen Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing adoption of projector screens in nontraditional sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the projector screen market growth during the next few years.
Projector Screen Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the projector screen market, including some of the vendors such as Barco NV, Custom Display Solutions Inc., Elite Screens Inc., Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd., Harkness Screens International Ltd., Legrand SA, Screen Innovations, Seiko Epson Corp., Silver Ticket Products, and Vutec Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Projector Screen Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Projector Screen Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist projector screen market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the projector screen market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the projector screen market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of projector screen market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Value chain analysis
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
-
Market outlook
-
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
-
Market segmentation by type
-
Comparison by type
-
Wall and ceiling - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Ceiling recessed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Floor rising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Portable - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Fixed frame - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Other type - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
-
Market segmentation by application
-
Comparison by application
-
Professional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Personal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE RANGE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
-
Increasing organic growth
-
Growing popularity of projector screen paints
-
Growing adoption of projector screens in nontraditional sectors
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Barco NV
-
Custom Display Solutions Inc.
-
Elite Screens Inc.
-
Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd.
-
Harkness Screens International Ltd.
-
Legrand SA
-
Screen Innovations
-
Seiko Epson Corp.
-
Silver Ticket Products
-
Vutec Corp.
PART 16: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005262/en/