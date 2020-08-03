Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Radio Access Network Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Adoption Of IoT Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the radio access network market and it is poised to grow by $ 13.86 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005348/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radio Access Network (RAN) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radio Access Network (RAN) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Cobham Plc, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing adoption of IoT devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the impact of trade war on the RAN market might hamper the market growth.

Radio Access Network Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Radio Access Network Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Macrocell
    • Antenna Systems
    • Small Cell
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40087

Radio Access Network Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our radio access network market report covers the following areas:

  • Radio Access Network Market size
  • Radio Access Network Market trends
  • Radio Access Network Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing use of VoLTE services as one of the prime reasons driving the radio access network market growth during the next few years.

Radio Access Network Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the radio access network market, including some of the vendors such as Cobham Plc, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the radio access network market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Radio Access Network Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist radio access network market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the radio access network market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the radio access network market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radio access network market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market size
  • Market outlook
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Macrocell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Antenna systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Small cell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing number of strategic collaborations in market
  • Increasing use of VoLTE services
  • Focus on improving communication network infrastructure by government authorities

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cobham Plc
  • Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
  • CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
  • NEC Corp.
  • Nokia Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • ZTE Corp.

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:47aLERTHAI : Announcement
PU
10:47aCHINA WAH YAN HEALTHCARE : Update on resumption
PU
10:47aCODERE S A : 03/08/2020 Scheme Implementation Notice
PU
10:47aHAITIAN ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Appointment of independent non-executive director and change in composition of board committees
PU
10:46aBERGENBIO ASA : Primary Insider notification
AQ
10:46aFIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Austin Gabriel Diaz studied and trained for three years to become a top freelancer; The AnyTask freelancer from the Philippines said good employment opportunities where he lives are scarce
AQ
10:46aRoss Hammerman Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner
BU
10:46aLeadership Changes Position Wrench Group, a National Home Services Company, for Growth in the Southwestern U.S.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group