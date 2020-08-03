Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC (2020-2024) | Increased Use Of Neo-sourcing to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

08/03/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 10.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005380/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, ADP LLC, Hays Plc, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Korn Ferry, ManpowerGroup Global Inc., Randstad NV, and TrueBlue Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increased use of neo-sourcing has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC 2020-2024: Segmentation

Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • BFSI
    • Manufacturing
    • Energy
    • Services
    • Others
  • Service
    • Blended RPO
    • MCRPO

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40662

Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC report covers the following areas:

  • Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC Size
  • Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC Trends
  • Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC Industry Analysis

This study identifies the integration of EHRs with electronic data collection systems as one of the prime reasons driving the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market growth in APAC during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market vendors in APAC

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Blended RPO - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MCRPO - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographical Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Adecco Group AG
  • ADP LLC
  • Hays Plc
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Korn Ferry
  • ManpowerGroup Global Inc.
  • Randstad NV
  • TrueBlue Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
