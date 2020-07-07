Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- RegTech Market 2019-2023 | Need to Identify Financial Crimes to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/07/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the RegTech market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.99 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005476/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RegTech Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of will accelerate during the forecast period. Accuity Inc., ACTICO GmbH, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., IBM Corp., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Trulioo Information Services Inc. are some of the major market participants. The need to identify financial crimes will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need to identify financial crimes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

RegTech Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

RegTech Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Large Enterprises
    • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32081

RegTech Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our RegTech market report covers the following areas:

  • RegTech Market size
  • RegTech Market trends
  • RegTech Market analysis

This study identifies rising demand from the insurance sector as one of the prime reasons driving the RegTech market growth during the next few years.

RegTech Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the RegTech market, including some of the vendors such as Accuity Inc., ACTICO GmbH, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., IBM Corp., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Trulioo Information Services Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the RegTech market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

RegTech Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist RegTech market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the RegTech market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the RegTech market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of RegTech market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Integration of AI with RegTech
  • Advent of blockchain technology
  • Increasing investments in the market

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accuity Inc.
  • ACTICO GmbH
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • IBM Corp.
  • NICE Ltd.
  • RIMES Technologies Corp.
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Thomson Reuters Corp.
  • Trulioo Information Services, Inc.

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
