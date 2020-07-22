Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Snus Market (2020-2024) | The Availability of Flavored Snus to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/22/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the snus market and it is poised to grow by $ 780 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005645/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Snus Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Snus Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Altria Group Inc., Arnold Andre GmbH & Co. KG, British American Tobacco Plc, Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd., GN Tobacco Sweden AB, Gotlandssnus AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Swedish Match AB, and Turning Point Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The availability of flavored snus has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the negative health effects of snus consumption might hamper market growth.

Snus Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Snus Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Portion Snus
    • Loose Snus
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43222

Snus Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our snus market report covers the following areas:

  • Snus Market size
  • Snus Market trends
  • Snus Market industry analysis

This study identifies the imposition of ban on smoking across various parts the world as one of the prime reasons driving the snus market growth during the next few years.

Snus Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the snus market, including some of the vendors such as Altria Group Inc., Arnold Andre GmbH & Co. KG, British American Tobacco Plc, Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd., GN Tobacco Sweden AB, Gotlandssnus AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Swedish Match AB, and Turning Point Brands Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Snus Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Snus Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist snus market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the snus market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the snus market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of snus market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Portion snus - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Loose snus - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Altria Group Inc.
  • Arnold Andre GmbH & Co. KG
  • British American Tobacco Plc
  • Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd.
  • GN Tobacco Sweden AB
  • Gotlandssnus AB
  • Imperial Brands Plc
  • Japan Tobacco Inc.
  • Swedish Match AB
  • Turning Point Brands Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
