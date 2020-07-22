COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Snus Market (2020-2024) | The Availability of Flavored Snus to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the snus market and it is poised to grow by $ 780 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Snus Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Altria Group Inc., Arnold Andre GmbH & Co. KG, British American Tobacco Plc, Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd., GN Tobacco Sweden AB, Gotlandssnus AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Swedish Match AB, and Turning Point Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The availability of flavored snus has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the negative health effects of snus consumption might hamper market growth.
Snus Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Snus Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Europe
North America
APAC
South America
MEA
Snus Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our snus market report covers the following areas:
Snus Market size
Snus Market trends
Snus Market industry analysis
This study identifies the imposition of ban on smoking across various parts the world as one of the prime reasons driving the snus market growth during the next few years.
Snus Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the snus market, including some of the vendors such as Altria Group Inc., Arnold Andre GmbH & Co. KG, British American Tobacco Plc, Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd., GN Tobacco Sweden AB, Gotlandssnus AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Swedish Match AB, and Turning Point Brands Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Snus Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Snus Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist snus market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the snus market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the snus market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of snus market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Portion snus - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Loose snus - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Altria Group Inc.
Arnold Andre GmbH & Co. KG
British American Tobacco Plc
Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd.
GN Tobacco Sweden AB
Gotlandssnus AB
Imperial Brands Plc
Japan Tobacco Inc.
Swedish Match AB
Turning Point Brands Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
