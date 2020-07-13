Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Sparkling Red Wine Market 2019-2023 | Benefits of Red Wine to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/13/2020 | 03:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the sparkling red wine market and it is poised to grow by USD 216.16 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005446/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sparkling Red Wine Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accolade Wines, Azienda Agricola Ca' de Noci, Azienda Agricola La Battagliola, Bird in Hand Winery Pty Ltd., Charlie & Echo, Domaine Chandon Inc., G Patritti & Co. Pty Ltd., Luis Pato, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Pernod Ricard SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Benefits of red wine has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Sparkling Red Wine Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Sparkling Red Wine Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32147

Sparkling Red Wine Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sparkling red wine market report covers the following areas:

  • Sparkling Red Wine Market size
  • Sparkling Red Wine Market trends
  • Sparkling Red Wine Market analysis

This study identifies the expansion of the online distribution channel as one of the prime reasons driving the sparkling red wine market growth during the next few years.

Sparkling Red Wine Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the sparkling red wine market, including some of the vendors such as Accolade Wines, Azienda Agricola Ca' de Noci, Azienda Agricola La Battagliola, Bird in Hand Winery Pty Ltd., Charlie & Echo, Domaine Chandon Inc., G Patritti & Co. Pty Ltd., Luis Pato, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Pernod Ricard SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sparkling red wine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sparkling Red Wine Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sparkling red wine market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the sparkling red wine market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the sparkling red wine market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sparkling red wine market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing distribution of wines through duty-free retail stores
  • Rising trend of wine tourism
  • Expansion of online distribution channel

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accolade Wines
  • Azienda Agricola Ca’ de Noci
  • Azienda Agricola La Battagliola
  • Bird in Hand Winery Pty Ltd.
  • Charlie & Echo
  • Domaine Chandon, Inc.
  • G Patritti & Co. Pty Ltd.
  • Luis Pato
  • LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • Pernod Ricard SA

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
