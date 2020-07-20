Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Stand-Up Paddleboard Market (2019-2023) | Innovations in SUPs to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/20/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the stand-up paddleboard market and it is poised to grow by USD 111 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005438/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is highly fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions-

1. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2019-2023?

A. The market is expected at grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

2. Based on segmentation by distribution channel, which is the leading segment in the market?

A. The sports goods retailers segment is expected to be the leading segment based on the distribution channel.

3. What is the key factor driving the market?

A. Innovations in SUPs is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

4. Who are the top players in the market?

A. BIC Sport, Naish International, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, and Tower are some of the major market participants.

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

A. North America

6. What is the major trend for stand-up paddleboard market?

A. Growing use of SUP for yoga and other leisure activities is a major trend in the market.

The innovations in SUPs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Stand-up Paddleboard Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Inflatables
    • Hard Boards
  • Distribution Channel
    • Sports Goods Retailers
    • Department Stores
    • Online Retailers
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30817

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stand-up paddleboard market report covers the following areas:

  • Stand-up Paddleboard Market size
  • Stand-up Paddleboard Market trends
  • Stand-up Paddleboard Market analysis

This study identifies the growing use of SUP for yoga and other leisure activities as one of the prime reasons driving the stand-up paddleboard market growth during the next few years.

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the stand-up paddleboard market, including some of the vendors such as BIC Sport, Naish International, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, and Tower. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the stand-up paddleboard market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist stand-up paddleboard market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the stand-up paddleboard market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the stand-up paddleboard market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stand-up paddleboard market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Inflatables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Hard boards - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Sports goods retailers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Department stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BIC Sport
  • Naish International
  • Red Paddle Co.
  • Starboard
  • SUP ATX LLC
  • Tower

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
