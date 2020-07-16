Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Trampoline Market (2020-2024) | The Growing Penetration Of E-commerce to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/16/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the trampoline market and it is poised to grow by $ 691 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005390/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trampoline Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trampoline Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Jump King, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing penetration of e-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Trampoline Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Trampoline Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Product
    • Round Trampolines
    • Rectangular And Square Trampoline
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40264

Trampoline Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our trampoline market report covers the following areas:

  • Trampoline Market size
  • Trampoline Market trends
  • Trampoline Market industry analysis

This study identifies the advent of smart trampolines as one of the prime reasons driving the trampoline market growth during the next few years.

Trampoline Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the trampoline market, including some of the vendors such as Jump King, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the trampoline market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Trampoline Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist trampoline market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the trampoline market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the trampoline market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of trampoline market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Round trampolines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rectangular and square trampolines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Individual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advent of smart trampolines
  • Advent of springless trampolines
  • Growing number of trampoline parks

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Jump King
  • JumpSport Inc.
  • Multiplay International Ltd.
  • Plum Products Ltd.
  • Pure Global Brands, Inc.
  • Skywalker Holdings LLC
  • Springfree Trampoline, Inc.
  • Stamina Products, Inc.
  • UpperBounce
  • Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
