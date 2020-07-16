Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Video Surveillance Market 2020-2024 | Development Of Innovative Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/16/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the video surveillance market and it is poised to grow by $ 35.58 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005631/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Surveillance Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The development of innovative solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, infrastructural requirements will challenge the market growth.

Video Surveillance Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Video Surveillance Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Hardware
    • Software
    • Services
  • End-user
    • Public
    • Commercial
    • Residential
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40499

Video Surveillance Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our video surveillance market report covers the following areas:

  • Video Surveillance Market size
  • Video Surveillance Market trends
  • Video Surveillance Market industry analysis

This study identifies the advent of AI-based video surveillance as one of the prime reasons driving the video surveillance market growth during the next few years.

Video Surveillance Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the video surveillance market, including some of the vendors such as Cisco Systems Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the video surveillance market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Video Surveillance Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist video surveillance market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the video surveillance market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the video surveillance market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video surveillance market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Public - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Motorola Solutions Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
