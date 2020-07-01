Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Wearable Display Market 2019-2023 | Demand of Wearable Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/01/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the wearable display market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.73 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005439/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wearable Display Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ritdisplay Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The demand of wearable devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Wearable Display Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Wearable Display Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • OLED Display
    • TFT LCD
    • MicroLED Display
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31949

Wearable Display Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wearable display market report covers the following areas:

  • Wearable Display Market size
  • Wearable Display Market trends
  • Wearable Display Market analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of AR and VR devices as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable display market growth during the next few years.

Wearable Display Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the wearable display market, including some of the vendors such as AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ritdisplay Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wearable display market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wearable Display Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wearable display market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the wearable display market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the wearable display market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearable display market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • OLED display - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • TFT LCD - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MicroLED display - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing adoption of AR and VR devices
  • Rising investments in wearable displays by market participants
  • Growing investment in flexible OLED displays

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AU Optronics Corp.
  • BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.
  • LG Electronics, Inc.
  • Ritdisplay Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
