Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Wellhead Equipment Market (2020-2024) | Rising Oil And Gas Consumption to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 01:48am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the wellhead equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 0.61 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005990/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wellhead Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wellhead Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril-Quip Inc., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Oil States International, Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, The Weir Group Plc, and Wellhead Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising oil and gas consumption has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Wellhead Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Wellhead Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Onshore
    • Offshore
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43878

Wellhead Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wellhead equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Wellhead Equipment Market size
  • Wellhead Equipment Market trends
  • Wellhead Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies an increasing number of deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects as one of the prime reasons driving the wellhead equipment market growth during the next few years.

Wellhead Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wellhead equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril-Quip Inc., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Oil States International, Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, The Weir Group Plc, and Wellhead Systems Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wellhead Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wellhead Equipment Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wellhead equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the wellhead equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the wellhead equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wellhead equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aker Solutions ASA
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Dril-Quip Inc.
  • Forum Energy Technologies Inc.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd.
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Oil States International Inc.
  • TechnipFMC Plc
  • The Weir Group Plc
  • Wellhead Systems Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aVNV GLOBAL : rights issue significantly oversubscribed
PU
02:06aASTRAZENECA : Breztri Aerosphere approved in the US for the maintenance treatment of COPD
PU
02:06aPEARSON : 2020 half-year results
PU
02:06aAIRBUS : takes final step to end long-standing WTO dispute and U.S. tariffs
PU
02:06aAIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repayable Launch ...
PU
02:05aATOSS SOFTWARE AG : Significant acceleration in the pace of growth leads to appreciable increases in sales and earnings
EQ
02:05aNetCents Technology Continues to Expand Merchant Base
NE
02:03aVenock Inc. Paves the Way for First Universal Large Bore Vascular Closure System Designed for Veins and Arteries
BU
02:02aELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : interim report Q2 2020
AQ
02:02aFINNAIR OYJ : Group Half-year Report 1 January - 30 June 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. : Intel chip delay forces shift to using more outside factories, shares drop
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei lawyers claim Trump created 'ominous' climate for extradition of CFO Meng to..
4DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : THE 3 CHAPTERS OF TELL ME WHY(TM) TO BE RELEASED FROM ..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Big U.S. Boeing customers want the 737 MAX but say contracts need re-set
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group