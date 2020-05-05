Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Air Purifier Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Air Pollution Levels to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the air purifier market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.84 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005972/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Purifier Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Purifier Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing air pollution levels has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Air Purifier Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Air purifier market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • HEPA
    • Electrostatic Precipitators
    • Ionizers and Ozone Generators
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40388

Air Purifier Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our air purifier market report covers the following areas:

  • Air purifier market size
  • Air purifier market trends
  • Air purifier market industry analysis

This study identifies the introduction of smart connected air purifiers as one of the prime reasons driving the air purifier market growth during the next few years.

Air Purifier Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the air purifier market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the air purifier market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Air Purifier Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist air purifier market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the air purifier market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air purifier market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Market segmentation by technology
  • Comparison by technology
  • HEPA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Introduction of smart connected air purifiers
  • Increase in M&A and strategic alliances
  • Increase in demand for energy-efficient air purifiers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • IQAir North America Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Unilever Group
  • Whirlpool Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:11pBROADCOM INC. : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes
PR
06:11pBRINK'S : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10pTETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate Update
NE
06:09pQUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Q1 2020 Earnings Call
PU
06:09pQUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Stockholder Letter (opens in new window)
PU
06:09pIMPERIAL OIL : appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream
PU
06:09pADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Presentation
PU
06:08pMODEL N : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:08pONTO INNOVATION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:08p5N PLUS : Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OIL INSURANCE LIMITED : (OIL) Holds Its First Ever Telephonic Annual General Meeting
2PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC. : Par Pacific Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19
3GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Treasury Win..
4COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Air Purifier Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Air Pollution Levels to..
5OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. : Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group