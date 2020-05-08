Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Athleisure Market 2020-2024 | Growing Prominence of Online Shopping to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/08/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the athleisure market and it is poised to grow by USD 80.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005372/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Athleisure Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing prominence of online shopping will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing prominence of online shopping has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Athleisure Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Athleisure Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Mass Athleisure
    • Premium Athleisure
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43576

Athleisure Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our athleisure market report covers the following areas:

  • Athleisure Market Size
  • Athleisure Market Trends
  • Athleisure Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate as one of the prime reasons driving the athleisure market growth during the next few years.

Athleisure Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the athleisure market, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the athleisure market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Athleisure Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the athleisure market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the athleisure market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Mass athleisure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Premium athleisure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • adidas AG
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
  • Columbia Sportswear Co.
  • H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
  • lululemon athletica Inc.
  • Nike Inc.
  • PUMA SE
  • The Gap Inc.
  • Under Armour Inc.
  • VF Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
