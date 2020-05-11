Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Augmented Analytics Market 2020-2024 | Popularity Of SOA Among End-users to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/11/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the augmented analytics market and it is poised to grow by USD 17.44 bn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005176/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Augmented Analytics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Qlik Technologies Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the popularity of SOA among end-users will offer immense growth opportunities, interoperability issues with other software solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Popularity of soa among end-users has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, interoperability issues with other software solutions might hamper market growth.

Augmented Analytics Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Augmented Analytics Market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment
    • On-premises
    • Cloud-based
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40061

Augmented Analytics Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our augmented analytics market report covers the following areas:

  • Augmented Analytics Market Size
  • Augmented Analytics Market Trends
  • Augmented Analytics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising number of product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the augmented analytics market growth during the next few years.

Augmented Analytics Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the augmented analytics market, including some of the vendors such as International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Qlik Technologies Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the augmented analytics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Augmented Analytics Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented analytics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the augmented analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the augmented analytics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented analytics market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Market segmentation by deployment
  • Comparison by deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advent of smart cities
  • Increasing number of strategic alliances
  • Rising number of product launches

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • MicroStrategy Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Qlik Technologies Inc.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Sisense Inc.
  • TIBCO Software Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
