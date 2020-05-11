Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2020-2024 | Availability of Cost-effective Aftermarket Speakers to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive audio speakers market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005617/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alpine Electronics Inc., Bose Corp., B & W Group Ltd., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Harman International Industries Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. The availability of cost-effective aftermarket speakers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Availability of cost-effective aftermarket speakers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Audio Speakers Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Vehicles
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43594

Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive audio speakers market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Audio Speakers Market Size
  • Automotive Audio Speakers Market Trends
  • Automotive Audio Speakers Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of IoT-enabled smart speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive audio speakers market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive audio speakers market, including some of the vendors such as Alpine Electronics Inc., Bose Corp., B & W Group Ltd., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Harman International Industries Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., and Sony Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive audio speakers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive audio speakers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive audio speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive audio speakers market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive audio speakers market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alpine Electronics Inc.
  • Bose Corp.
  • B & W Group Ltd.
  • Continental AG
  • Harman International Industries Inc.
  • JVCKENWOOD Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Pioneer Corp.
  • Sony Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pAKOUOS : to Present Data from Inner Ear Gene Therapy Platform at 23rd ASGCT Annual Meeting
BU
03:41pFIRST BANCORP : PR/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:39pNatureSweet® Tomatoes Announces New Chief Financial Officer
GL
03:39pOil Prices Fall as Demand Concerns Outweigh Supply Cuts -- Update
DJ
03:35pFIRST BANCSHARES : MS/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pNORTHWEST BANCSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pBANKWELL FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pSENSUS HEALTHCARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pROYAL NICKEL : RNC Eliminates NSR Royalties at Higginsville Gold Operations, further unlocking Significant Production Potential and Lowering Operating Costs
AQ
03:35pFIBRA UNO ADMINISTRACION DE CV : FUNO® announces quarterly distribution
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group