Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 | Growing Developments In Autonomous Vehicle Corridors to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the autonomous bus market and it is poised to grow by 2364 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005158/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Easymile SAS, Navya SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd, are some of the major market participants. Although the growing developments in autonomous vehicle corridors will offer immense growth opportunities, reliability and safety concerns over autonomous driving will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing developments in autonomous vehicle corridors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, reliability and safety concerns over autonomous driving might hamper market growth.

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Autonomous Bus Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Fully Autonomous
    • Semi-autonomous
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40072

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our autonomous bus market report covers the following areas:

  • Autonomous Bus Market Size
  • Autonomous Bus Market Trends
  • Autonomous Bus Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies vehicle-to-cloud OTA solutions for autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous bus market growth during the next few years.

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the autonomous bus market, including some of the vendors such as AB Volvo, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Easymile SAS, Navya SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the autonomous bus market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous bus market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the autonomous bus market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the autonomous bus market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous bus market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Fully autonomous - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Semi-autonomous - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growth of autonomous bus launches
  • Vehicle-to-cloud OTA solutions for autonomous vehicles
  • Deployment of autonomous vehicles as shuttles

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AB Volvo
  • Continental AG
  • Daimler AG
  • Easymile SAS
  • Navya SA
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Toyota Motor Corp.
  • Volkswagen AG
  • Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:05aLEG IMMOBILIEN : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05:04aKOSMOS ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:04aSSI Energy partners with CHC to offer COVID-19 solutions for the offshore industry
PU
05:03aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Virus hits Asian energy, exporters hardest, as analysts cut outlook
RE
05:01aGARO AKTIEBOLAG PUBL : Presentation of the interim report January - March 2020 on May 19
AQ
05:01aSTORA ENSO : Managers' transactions ­- Ulrika Lilja
AQ
05:01aENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Reports 2020 First Quarter Results
AQ
05:01aAvenir LNG Limited, Consolidated Financial Statements
AQ
05:01aAvenu and SAFEbuilt Team-Up to Help Government Customers Recover From COVID-19 Economic Impact
BU
05:01aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2020-2024 | Rise In Adoption Of Smart Homes To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : Arabica coffee growers see harvest delays, possible losses due to coronavirus
4EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : Heathrow want early exit from UK quarantine rules
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : 05 May 2020 Lotus and Centrica agree partnership to redesign electric vehicle owners..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group