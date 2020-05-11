COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 | Growing Developments In Autonomous Vehicle Corridors to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the autonomous bus market and it is poised to grow by 2364 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Easymile SAS, Navya SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd, are some of the major market participants. Although the growing developments in autonomous vehicle corridors will offer immense growth opportunities, reliability and safety concerns over autonomous driving will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing developments in autonomous vehicle corridors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, reliability and safety concerns over autonomous driving might hamper market growth.

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Autonomous Bus Market is segmented as below:

Type Fully Autonomous Semi-autonomous

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our autonomous bus market report covers the following areas:

Autonomous Bus Market Size

Autonomous Bus Market Trends

Autonomous Bus Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies vehicle-to-cloud OTA solutions for autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous bus market growth during the next few years.

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the autonomous bus market, including some of the vendors such as AB Volvo, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Easymile SAS, Navya SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the autonomous bus market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous bus market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the autonomous bus market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the autonomous bus market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous bus market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Fully autonomous - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Semi-autonomous - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growth of autonomous bus launches

Vehicle-to-cloud OTA solutions for autonomous vehicles

Deployment of autonomous vehicles as shuttles

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Easymile SAS

Navya SA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

