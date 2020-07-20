Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Multi-Functional Baby Strollers to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/20/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the baby stroller and pram market and it is poised to grow by USD 1 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005304/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Baby Stroller and Pram Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax Excelsior Ltd., Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Mothercare Plc, and Newell Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Demand for multi-functional baby strollers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/baby-stroller-and-pram-market-industry-analysis

Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Baby Stroller and Pram Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Baby Comfort Stroller
    • Baby Buggies
    • Baby Comfort Pram
    • Baby 3-Wheeler Stroller
    • Baby Tandem Stroller
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40868

Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby stroller and pram market report covers the following areas:

  • Baby Stroller and Pram Market Size
  • Baby Stroller and Pram Market Trends
  • Baby Stroller and Pram Market Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of intelligent baby strollers as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist baby stroller and pram market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the baby stroller and pram market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the baby stroller and pram market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby stroller and pram market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Baby buggies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Baby comfort pram - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Artsana Spa
  • Baby Trend, Inc.
  • Britax Excelsior Ltd.
  • Bugaboo International BV
  • Combi Corp.
  • Dorel Industries Inc.
  • Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
  • Inglesina USA Inc.
  • Mothercare Plc
  • Newell Brands, Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
