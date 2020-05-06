COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Fertilizers to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the calcium nitrate market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005876/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AKO KASEI Co.Ltd., Noah Technologies Corp., Nutrien Ltd., San Corp., Sasol Ltd., Shanxi Dongxing Co. Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Sterling Chemicals, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., and Yara International ASA are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for fertilizers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for fertilizers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Calcium Nitrate Market is segmented as below:

Application Fertilizers Wastewater Treatment Explosives Concrete Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43326

Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our calcium nitrate market report covers the following areas:

Calcium Nitrate Market Size

Calcium Nitrate Market Trends

Calcium Nitrate Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in the concrete industry as one of the prime reasons driving the calcium nitrate market growth during the next few years.

Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the calcium nitrate market, including some of the vendors such as AKO KASEI Co.Ltd., Noah Technologies Corp., Nutrien Ltd., San Corp., Sasol Ltd., Shanxi Dongxing Co. Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Sterling Chemicals, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., and Yara International ASA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the calcium nitrate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist calcium nitrate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the calcium nitrate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the calcium nitrate market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calcium nitrate market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Explore Technavio

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005876/en/