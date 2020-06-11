COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market 2020-2024 | Increased Adoption of HPV Home Testing Kits to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increased adoption of HPV home testing kits has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Pap Smear Test
-
HPV Testing
-
Technology
-
ELISA
-
FISH
-
NASBA
-
PCR
-
Multichromatic Staining
-
Microscopy
-
End-user
-
Hospitals
-
Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
-
Others
-
Geographic Landscape
-
North America
-
Europe
-
APAC
-
South America
-
MEA
Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cervical cancer diagnostic testing market report covers the following areas:
-
Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Size
-
Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Trends
-
Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Analysis
This study identifies the presence of favorable reimbursement policies as one of the prime reasons driving the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market growth during the next few years.
Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist cervical cancer diagnostic testing market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cervical cancer diagnostic testing market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product placement
-
Pap smear test - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
HPV testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Technology placement
-
ELISA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
FISH - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
NASBA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
PCR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Multichromatic staining and microscopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End user placement
-
Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
-
Vendor Landscape
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Abbott Laboratories
-
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
-
bioMérieux SA
-
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
-
Cardinal Health Inc.
-
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
-
Hologic Inc.
-
QIAGEN NV
-
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
-
Siemens Healthineers AG
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
