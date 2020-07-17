Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Chatbot Market 2020-2024 | The Advantages Of Chatbots to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the chatbot market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.11 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005247/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chatbot Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chatbot Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Chatbot Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anboto Europe SL Co., Apple Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain Corp., Inbenta Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Nuance Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The advantages of chatbots have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/chatbot-market-industry-analysis

Chatbot Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Chatbot Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Retail
    • BFSI
    • Travel and Hospitality
    • Government
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41045

Chatbot Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The chatbot market report covers the following areas:

  • Chatbot Market Size
  • Chatbot Market Trends
  • Chatbot Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased demand for web self-service as one of the prime reasons driving the chatbot market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Chatbot Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist chatbot market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the chatbot market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the chatbot market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chatbot market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user placement
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Travel and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Anboto Europe SL Co.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Creative Virtual Ltd.
  • eGain Corp.
  • Inbenta Technologies Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Nuance Communications Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Primary Insider Notification
AQ
11:51aFA CUP : Young coaches out to eclipse serial winner Guardiola
AQ
11:51aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 17th JULY 2020
PU
11:51aCOLABOR : Releases results of shareholder votes
PU
11:49aBUTLER NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:48aThe Financial Supervisory Authority fines Arion Bank for ISK 87.7 million – the Bank intends to refer the decision to the courts
GL
11:46aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Digital production-quality control technologies introduced at Gazprom Neft's Omsk Refinery
PU
11:46aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander X Tomorrow Challenge rewards the top 20 projects in response to covid-19 of entrepreneurs from ten countries
PU
11:46aBUTLER NATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
11:46aWork begins on UK system to detect COVID-19 in wasterwater Work begins on UK system to detect COVID-19 in wastewater Cranfield scientists are collaborating in research to develop a standardised UK-wide system for detecting COVID-19 in wastewater, in order to provide an early warning of future outbreaks and reduce reliance on costly testing of large populations. The Â£1 million programme, led by the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH), will use wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) to d
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA: Primary Insider Notification
2MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : FA CUP: Young coaches out to eclipse serial winner Guardiola
3PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A. : PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHO..
4COLABOR GROUP INC. : COLABOR : RELEASES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES
5BUTLER NATIONAL CORPORATION : BUTLER NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group