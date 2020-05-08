Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 | High Nutritional Value to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/08/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the cold-pressed juices market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 48.36 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005386/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. B.fresh Foods LLP, Detox Delight GmbH & Co. KG, Hoogesteger, PepsiCo Inc., Plenish Cleanse Ltd., REJUCE, Robinson Beverages LLC, Starbucks Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Juice Warrior. are some of the major market participants. The high nutritional value of cold-pressed juice will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High nutritional value of cold-pressed juice has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Conventional
    • Organic

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43553

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cold-pressed juices market in Europe report covers the following areas:

  • Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe Size
  • Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe Trends
  • Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the cold-pressed juices market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the cold-pressed juices market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as B.fresh Foods LLP, Detox Delight GmbH & Co. KG, Hoogesteger, PepsiCo Inc., Plenish Cleanse Ltd., REJUCE, Robinson Beverages LLC, Starbucks Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Juice Warrior. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold-pressed juices market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cold-pressed juices market growth in Europe during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cold-pressed juices market size and its contribution to the parent market in Europe
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cold-pressed juices market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold-pressed juices market vendors in Europe

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Conventional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Organic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • B.fresh Foods LLP
  • Detox Delight GmbH & Co. KG
  • Hoogesteger
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Plenish Cleanse Ltd.
  • REJUCE
  • Robinson Beverages LLC
  • Starbucks Corp.
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • The Juice Warrior

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
