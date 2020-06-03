COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Contact Center Outsourcing Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts over USD 1 billion Spend Growth

The global contact center outsourcing is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 30 billion between 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 5.81%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages.

Read the 120 research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Contact center outsourcing Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The contact center outsourcing Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information

Insights into the Market Price Trends

Raw material prices account for a significant portion of suppliers’ OPEX. Any increase in these prices leads to a substantial increase in suppliers’ OPEX which will have a direct impact on buyers contact center outsourcing procurement price.

The increase in minimum wages across countries and expectations for a better lifestyle will compel suppliers to increase their compensations for employees. While this will increase suppliers’ OPEX, this will have an inflationary impact on buyers’ Contact center outsourcing procurement expenditure.

Some of the top Contact center outsourcing suppliers enlisted in this report

This contact center outsourcing procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies

Teleperformance SE

SYNNEX Corp.

SITEL Worldwide Corp.

Sykes Enterprises Inc

Atento SA

TTEC Holdings Inc.

Alorica Inc.

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Webhelp SAS

Sutherland Global Services Inc.

Table of Content

Executive summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers Under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category Definition

Appendix

