COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Contact Center Outsourcing Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts over USD 1 billion Spend Growth

06/03/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

The global contact center outsourcing is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 30 billion between 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 5.81%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005731/en/

Read the 120 research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Contact center outsourcing Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

SpendEdge’s reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our contact center outsourcing Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information: Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Raw material prices account for a significant portion of suppliers’ OPEX. Any increase in these prices leads to a substantial increase in suppliers’ OPEX which will have a direct impact on buyers contact center outsourcing procurement price.
  • The increase in minimum wages across countries and expectations for a better lifestyle will compel suppliers to increase their compensations for employees. While this will increase suppliers’ OPEX, this will have an inflationary impact on buyers’ Contact center outsourcing procurement expenditure.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment Subscribe Now for Free.

Some of the top Contact center outsourcing suppliers enlisted in this report

This contact center outsourcing procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies

  • Teleperformance SE
  • SYNNEX Corp.
  • SITEL Worldwide Corp.
  • Sykes Enterprises Inc
  • Atento SA
  • TTEC Holdings Inc.
  • Alorica Inc.
  • Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
  • Webhelp SAS
  • Sutherland Global Services Inc.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Activate Free subscription.

Table of Content

Executive summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers Under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category Definition

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo?


© Business Wire 2020
