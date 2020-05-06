Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2020-2024 | Exponential Growth in E-Commerce Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the corrugated box making machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 719.06 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005890/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., Bobst Group SA, EMBA Machinery AB, Fosber Spa, ISOWA Corp., KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd., Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zemat Technology Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The exponential growth in e-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Exponential growth in e-commerce industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Food and Beverages
    • Electronic Goods
    • Home and Personal Care Goods
    • Textile Goods
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43089

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corrugated box making machine market report covers the following areas:

  • Corrugated Box Making Machine Market Size
  • Corrugated Box Making Machine Market Trends
  • Corrugated Box Making Machine Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies smart packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box making machine market growth during the next few years.

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the corrugated box making machine market, including some of the vendors such as ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., Bobst Group SA, EMBA Machinery AB, Fosber Spa, ISOWA Corp., KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd., Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zemat Technology Group Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corrugated box making machine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist corrugated box making machine market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the corrugated box making machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the corrugated box making machine market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corrugated box making machine market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electronic goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Home and personal care goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Textile goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd.
  • Bobst Group SA
  • EMBA Machinery AB
  • Fosber Spa
  • ISOWA Corp.
  • KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd.
  • Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Zemat Technology Group Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:07pCVR PARTNERS LP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
08:06pADTRAN, INC. : Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2020 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08:03pATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION : Announces Q1 2020 Results
AQ
08:01pPHOTON CONTROL : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
08:01pOtis Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share
PR
08:01pBNK PETROLEUM INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
08:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for SUVs and Pick-Up Trucks to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:54pTRONOX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:54pCROSSAMERICA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:54pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Global Smartwatch Shipments Grow 20 Percent to 14 Million in Q1 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
4MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION : MAZDA MOTOR : Autoparts firm Yazaki cutting thousands of jobs in Mexico
5U.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group