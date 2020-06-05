COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Craft Beer Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Growing Number Of Microbreweries And Craft Breweries to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the craft beer market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 1,324.31 mn liters during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Duvel Moortgat NV, Mikkeller ApS, Stone Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Thornbridge Brewery are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing competition from other alcoholic beverages might hamper the market growth.

Craft beer market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Craft beer market in Europe is segmented as below:

■ Product

■ IPA-based Craft Beer

■ Seasonal-based Craft Beer

■ Pale Ale-based Craft Beer

■ Amber Ale-based Craft Beer

■ Lager-based Craft Beer

■ Others

■ Distribution Channel

■ Off-trade

■ On-trade

■ Geographic Landscape

■ Germany

■ The UK

■ Poland

■ Russian Federation

■ Rest Of Europe

Craft beer market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our craft beer market in Europe report covers the following areas:

■ Craft beer market in Europe Size

■ Craft beer market in Europe Trends

■ Craft beer market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for low-alcohol craft beer as one of the prime reasons driving the craft beer market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Craft beer market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist craft beer market in Europe growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the craft beer market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the craft beer market in Europe

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of craft beer market in Europe vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

■ 2.1 Preface

■ 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

■ Market ecosystem

■ Value chain analysis

■ Market characteristics

■ Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

■ Market definition

■ Market sizing 2019

■ Market Outlook

■ Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

■ Bargaining power of buyers

■ Bargaining power of suppliers

■ Threat of new entrants

■ Threat of substitutes

■ Threat of rivalry

■ Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

■ Market segmentation by distribution channel

■ Comparison by distribution channel

■ Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ On-trade - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

■ Geographic segmentation

■ Geographic comparison

■ Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Poland - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Russian Federation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

■ Market segmentation by product

■ Comparison by product

■ IPA-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Seasonal-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Pale ale-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Amber ale-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Lager-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by product

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

■ Market drivers

■ Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

■ Increasing number of M&A activities

■ Growth in online sales

■ Growing demand for low-alcohol craft beer

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

■ Overview

■ Landscape disruption

■ Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

■ Vendors covered

■ Vendor classification

■ Market positioning of vendors

■ Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

■ Beavertown Brewery

■ BrewDog Plc

■ Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.

■ Cloudwater Brew Co.

■ Duvel Moortgat NV

■ Mikkeller ApS

■ Stone Brewing Co.

■ The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

■ Thornbridge Brewery

PART 15: APPENDIX

■ Research methodology

■ List of abbreviations

■ Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

