COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Digital PCR (dPCR) Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Use of DPCR in Pathogen Detection & Disease Diagnosis to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/11/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the digital PCR (dPCR) market and it is poised to grow by USD 252.26 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005072/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital PCR Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Download free sample report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Expedeon AG, Fluidigm Corp., JN Medsys, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN NV, Stilla Technologies, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing the use of dPCR in pathogen detection & disease diagnosis has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/digital-pcr-market-industry-analysis

Digital PCR (dPCR) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital PCR (dPCR) Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Consumables
    • Instruments
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40945

Digital PCR (dPCR) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital PCR (dPCR) market report covers the following areas:

  • Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Size
  • Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Trends
  • Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Analysis

This study identifies growing applications of beaming technology-based dPCR workflows as one of the prime reasons driving the digital PCR (dPCR) Market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital PCR (dPCR) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital PCR (dPCR) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the digital PCR (dPCR) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the digital PCR (dPCR) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital PCR (dPCR) market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing applications of BEAMing technology-based dPCR workflows
  • Growing developments in personalized medicine
  • Growing demand for dPCR in non-invasive prenatal diagnosis

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Expedeon AG
  • Fluidigm Corp.
  • JN Medsys
  • Merck KGaA
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Stilla Technologies
  • Sysmex Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
