COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Dumbbells Market 2020-2024 | Increased Demand for Home Fitness Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/08/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the dumbbells market and it is poised to grow by USD 272.46 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005446/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dumbbells Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A&D Sports Ltd., Amer Sports Corp., Core Health & Fitness LLC, Coulter Ventures LLC, Exercycle SL, gym80 International GmbH, KPS Capital Partners LP, Nautilus Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Watson Gym Equipment. are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for home fitness equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased demand for home fitness equipment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Dumbbells Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Dumbbells Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Dumbbells Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dumbbells market report covers the following areas:

  • Dumbbells Market Size
  • Dumbbells Market Trends
  • Dumbbells Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates as one of the prime reasons driving the dumbbells market growth during the next few years.

Dumbbells Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the dumbbells market, including some of the vendors such as A&D Sports Ltd., Amer Sports Corp., Core Health & Fitness LLC, Coulter Ventures LLC, Exercycle SL, gym80 International GmbH, KPS Capital Partners LP, Nautilus Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Watson Gym Equipment. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dumbbells market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Dumbbells Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dumbbells market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the dumbbells market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the dumbbells market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dumbbells market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
