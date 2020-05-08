Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | E-textile Market 2020-2024 | High Demand for Health-Monitoring Wearables to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/08/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the e-textile market and it is poised to grow by USD 1859.27 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005459/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-textile Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Carré Technologies Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Jabil Inc., Ohmatex AS, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., and Xenoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. The high demand for health-monitoring wearables will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High demand for health-monitoring wearables has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

E-textile Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

E-textile Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Military and Defense
    • Architecture
    • Sports and Fitness
    • Transportation
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43384

E-textile Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our e-textile market report covers the following areas:

  • E-textile Market Size
  • E-textile Market Trends
  • E-textile Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising number of lifestyle diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the e-textile market growth during the next few years.

E-textile Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the E-textile market, including some of the vendors such as AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Carré Technologies Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Jabil Inc., Ohmatex AS, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., and Xenoma Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the E-textile market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

E-textile Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist e-textile market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the e-textile market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the e-textile market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-textile market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Passive e-textile
  • Active e-textile
  • Ultra-smart textile

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Architecture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Carre Technologies Inc.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Jabil Inc.
  • Ohmatex AS
  • Schoeller Textil AG
  • Sensoria Inc.
  • Vista Medical Ltd.
  • Xenoma Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
