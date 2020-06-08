Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024 | Increase in Number of Commercial Building Projects to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the electrical equipment market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 70.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005068/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Electrical Equipment Market in India Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increase in the number of commercial building projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/electrical-equipment-market-in-India-industry-analysis

Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electrical Equipment Market in India is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Transmission and Distribution
    • Generation
  • Product
    • Cables
    • Switchgears
    • Boilers
    • Transformers
    • Transmission Lines
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41598

Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electrical equipment market in India report covers the following areas:

  • Electrical Equipment Market Size in India
  • Electrical Equipment Market Trends in India
  • Electrical Equipment Market Analysis in India

This study identifies growth in cross-border electricity trading as one of the prime reasons driving the electrical equipment market growth in India during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electrical equipment market growth in India during the next five years
  • Estimation of the electrical equipment market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the electrical equipment market in India
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electrical equipment market vendors in India

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Cables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Switchgears - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Boilers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Transformers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Transmission and distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Generation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
  • EMCO Ltd.
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:20aASTRAZENECA : shares down 2% after report it approached Gilead over tie-up
RE
03:20aKAHOOT! AS : Disclosure of voting proxies for the annual general meeting in Kahoot!
AQ
03:18aArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih restructures its Marketing and Sales Department to Support its business development in Ukraine and Internationally
PU
03:18aNEVADA SUNRISE GOLD : Announces Private Placement
PU
03:17aASTRAZENECA : Oxford Biomedica eyes UK supply boost of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
03:17aHEIMSTADEN PUBL : launches Community Manager program to address involuntary loneliness
AQ
03:16aAXIS CAPITAL : Re Promotes Michael Leahey to Head of Agriculture Reinsurance
BU
03:16aCloudCommerce Powers through the Pandemic
GL
03:15aFLATEX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:11aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
2AMS AG : AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for COO Dr. Thomas Stockmeier until end of 202..
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : ECB Authorizes Intesa Sanpaolo's Takeover of UBI Banca
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Risk-taking billionaires offer rich reward for Credit Suisse
5ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags margin headwind over China 5G contracts, takes $108 million charge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group