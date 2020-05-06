Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Esports Market 2020-2024 | Branding Through Esports To Boost Growth | Technavio

05/06/2020 | 08:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the esports market and it is poised to grow by USD 1406.20 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005898/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Esports Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Esports Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity Plc, Harena Data Inc., Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp. are some of the major market participants. The branding through esports will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Branding through esports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Esports Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Esports Market is segmented as below:

  • Geographic
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA
  • Game Genre
    • MOBA
    • FPS
    • RTS
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43348

Esports Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our esports market report covers the following areas:

  • Esports Market Size
  • Esports Market Trends
  • Esports Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising number of esports events as one of the prime reasons driving the esports market growth during the next few years.

Esports Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the esports market, including some of the vendors such as Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity Plc, Harena Data Inc., Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the esports market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Esports Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist esports market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the esports market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the esports market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of esports market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Game genre

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Game genre
  • MOBA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • FPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • RTS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Game genre

Market Segmentation by Revenue stream

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Revenue stream
  • Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Media rights - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Publisher fees - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Merchandise and ticket sales - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Revenue stream

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Activision Blizzard Inc.
  • Electronic Arts Inc.
  • Epic Games Inc.
  • Gfinity Plc
  • Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.
  • Modern Times Group MTG AB
  • Nintendo Co. Ltd.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.
  • Valve Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
