COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Food Processing Machinery Market 2020-2024 | Anticipated Growth In Global Packaged Food Market To Boost Growth | Technavio

05/08/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the food processing machinery market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005328/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Food Processing Machinery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Food Processing Machinery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact on the Food Processing Machinery Market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alfa Laval AB, BAADER, Bühler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Illinois Tool Works Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KRONES AG, Marel, Tetra Laval International SA, and The Middleby Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the anticipated growth in global packaged food market will offer immense growth opportunities, the purchase of refurbished machinery and retrofitting of current machinery by food manufacturers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Anticipated growth in global packaged food market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, purchase of refurbished machinery and retrofitting of current machinery by food manufacturers might hamper market growth.

Food Processing Machinery Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Food Processing Machinery Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Meat
    • Poultry
    • Seafood
    • Bakery
    • Dairy
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43232

Food Processing Machinery Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our food processing machinery market report covers the following areas:

  • Food Processing Machinery Market Size
  • Food Processing Machinery Market Trends
  • Food Processing Machinery Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing investments in food processing sector in developing economies in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the food processing machinery market growth during the next few years.

Food Processing Machinery Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the food processing machinery market, including some of the vendors such as Alfa Laval AB, BAADER, Bühler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Illinois Tool Works Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KRONES AG, Marel, Tetra Laval International SA, and The Middleby Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the food processing machinery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Food Processing Machinery Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist food processing machinery market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the food processing machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the food processing machinery market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food processing machinery market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Bakery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dairy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alfa Laval AB
  • BAADER
  • Bühler AG
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  • John Bean Technologies Corp.
  • KRONES AG
  • Marel
  • Tetra Laval International SA
  • The Middleby Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
