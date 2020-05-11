Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/11/2020 | 10:46am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the foot insoles market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005547/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Bayer AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Hanger Inc., Implus Footcare LLC, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, and Superfeet Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing geriatric population will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing geriatric population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Foot Insoles Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Medical Insoles
    • Sports Insoles
  • Material
    • Polypropylene And EVA
    • Leather
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41070

Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our foot insoles market report covers the following areas:

  • Foot Insoles Market Size
  • Foot Insoles Market Trends
  • Foot Insoles Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rise in use of eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the foot insoles market growth during the next few years.

Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the foot insoles market, including some of the vendors such as Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Bayer AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Hanger Inc., Implus Footcare LLC, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, and Superfeet Worldwide Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the foot insoles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist foot insoles market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the foot insoles market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the foot insoles market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foot insoles market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Medical insoles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sports insoles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Material placement
  • Polypropylene and EVA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Leather - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.
  • Bauerfeind AG
  • Bayer AG
  • Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Hanger Inc.
  • Implus Footcare LLC
  • Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
  • SOLO Laboratories Inc.
  • Stable Step LLC
  • Superfeet Worldwide, Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
