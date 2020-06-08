COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Foundry Market in India 2020-2024 | Focus on Technology Upgrades to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the foundry market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 13.08 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005556/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foundry Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashok Leyland Ltd., DCM Ltd., Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd., Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd., Nelcast Ltd., Sanmar Group, Tata Metaliks Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on technology upgrades has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Foundry Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Foundry Market in India is segmented as below:

End-user Automotive Electrical and Construction Industrial Machinery Agriculture Others

Casting Type Gray Iron Casting Non-ferrous Casting Ductile Iron Casting Steel Casting Malleable Casting



Foundry Market in India 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The foundry market in India report covers the following areas:

Foundry Market in India Size

Foundry Market in India Trends

Foundry Market in India Industry Analysis

This study identifies the formation of foundry clusters as one of the prime reasons driving the foundry market growth in India during the next few years.

Foundry Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist foundry market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the foundry market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the foundry market in India

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foundry market vendors in India

