Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Demand For PC Games And Gaming Consoles to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the gaming chair market and it is poised to grow by $ 71.3 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005195/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Gaming Chair Market Download free sample report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Components Inc., DXRacer USA LLC, GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, Raidmax, Shenzhen MARK Technology Co.Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3 are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The growing demand for PC games and gaming consoles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing adoption of mobile games might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/gaming-chair-market-industry-analysis

Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gaming Chair Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
  • Table
  • Hybrid
  • Platform
  • Price
  • Mid Range
  • Low Range
  • High Range
  • Geographic Landscape
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41073

Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gaming chair market report covers the following areas:

  • Gaming Chair Market Size
  • Gaming Chair Market Trends
  • Gaming Chair Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of VR and motion gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming chair market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming chair market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the gaming chair market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the gaming chair market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming chair market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • Table - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Platform - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Price

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Price placement
  • Mid range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Low range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • High range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Price

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AKRacing America Inc.
  • Arozzi North America
  • Corsair Components Inc.
  • DXRacer USA LLC
  • GT Omega Racing Ltd.
  • Impakt SA
  • Raidmax
  • Shenzhen MARK Technology Co.Ltd.
  • Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.
  • ThunderX3

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:39aAMBER GRID : Notice on Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid
AQ
09:39aSIAULIU BANKAS : Notifications on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
AQ
09:38aICELANDAIR : resumes flights to Amsterdam
AQ
09:38aWIZZ AIR : Extends the suspension of its operations to and from the republic of northern macedonia
AQ
09:38aICELANDAIR : resumes flights to Germany
AQ
09:37aAT HOME : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on June 18, 2020
AQ
09:37aDELTA AIR LINES : adds back these CVG flights, extends Covid-19 measures into the fall
AQ
09:37aTYSON FOODS : Releases Results From Covid-19 Facility-Wide Testing At Center, Tx Plant; Company is Committed to Disclosing Test Results to Help Keep Team Members and the Community Safe
AQ
09:37aWIZZ AIR : Prolongs the suspension of its operations to and from moldova
AQ
09:37aDESIGNER BRANDS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
5U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group