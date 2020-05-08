Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024 | Rising Popularity of E-Sports to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/08/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the gaming peripheral market and it is poised to grow by USD 2753.17 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005458/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. are some of the major market participants. The rising popularity of e-sports will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising popularity of e-sports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gaming Peripheral Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • Wired
    • Wireless
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43394

Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gaming peripheral market report covers the following areas:

  • Gaming Peripheral Market Size
  • Gaming Peripheral Market Trends
  • Gaming Peripheral Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming peripheral market growth during the next few years.

Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the gaming peripheral market, including some of the vendors such as Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming peripheral market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming peripheral market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the gaming peripheral market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the gaming peripheral market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming peripheral market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Wired - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Wireless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Controllers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Headsets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Keyboards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mouse pads - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Corsair Components Inc.
  • GN Store Nord AS
  • Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
  • Logitech International SA
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Razer Inc.
  • Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
  • Sony Corp.
  • SteelSeries ApS
  • Turtle Beach Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
