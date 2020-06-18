COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Global Biodefense Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alexeter Technologies LLC and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. | Technavio

The global biodefense market is expected to grow by USD 3.22 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005831/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biodefense Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the biodefense market - Request free sample pages

The global biodefense market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts is leading to higher demand and reduced production. Hence, prices are expected to remain elevated during the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

https://www.technavio.com/report/biodefense-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing threat of bioterrorism. In addition, government initiatives are anticipated to boost the growth of the biodefense market.

Bioterrorism is the intentional release or spread of harmful biological agents for mass destruction of life. They can be distributed in the form of viruses, fungi, protozoa, or bacteria. Bioterrorism agents are relatively inexpensive and easy to obtain compared to weapons and chemical agents. They adversely affect human health, and range from mild allergic reactions to life-threatening medical conditions. Bioterrorism has a higher impact on human life compared to conventional terrorism, as it can be spread through food, water, air, and animals. Considering the severity of effects caused by bioterrorism and its potential use for mass destruction, countries across the world are focusing on developing preventive measures, which is fueling the growth of the biodefense market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Biodefense Companies:

Alexeter Technologies LLC

Alexeter Technologies LLC operates its business through the Product segment. The company offers NasoShield. It is an intranasal vaccine designed to provide rapid, stable protection against anthrax after a single administration.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers RNAi-based treatments for infection with hemorrhagic fever viruses that cause Ebola and Marburg disease.

Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune Inc. operates through a unified business segment. The company is engaged in the development of advanced medical countermeasures to combat the risk of terrorist attacks with biological or chemical weapons.

ANP Technologies Inc.

ANP Technologies Inc. operates its business through the Product segment. The company offers NIDS Biothreat Detection System. It consists of a handheld standalone reader, multiplexed handheld assays, multipurpose sampling kits, and PC software for data management.

Bavarian Nordic AS

Bavarian Nordic AS operates through a unified business segment. The company offers JYNNEOS. It is indicated for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults aging 18 years and older determined to be at high risk for smallpox or monkeypox infection.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Biodefense Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Others

Biodefense Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Synthetic Biology Market – Global synthetic biology market by application (healthcare, industrial, food and agriculture, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market – Global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market by product (consumables and systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005831/en/