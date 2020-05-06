COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global Cell Isolation Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Agilent Technologies Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Co. | Technavio

The global cell isolation market size is expected to grow by USD 9.47 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 21%.

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the cell isolation market

With the spread of COVID-19, a global increase in R&D activities in AR and PB has been observed in the first half of 2020. Researches are being conducted on stem cell therapies to develop mesenchymal stem cell-based therapies. For instance, in March 2020, researchers from the University of North Texas Health Science Center initiated a clinical trial in China on more than 100 COVID-19 patients and administered injections of mesenchymal stem cells. The rise in such R&D activities is increasing the demand for cell isolation products, which will result in the growth of the cell isolation market during the forecast period.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, product advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the cell isolation market.

With the growing incidence of chronic diseases globally, the applications of isolated human cells in research, drug development, and clinical trials are increasing. Cell isolation helps study the behavior of cells and their response to diseases and different drugs. Cell isolation tools are used in drug discovery to generate recombinant protein therapeutics, which can treat a variety of chronic diseases. Hence, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will boost the need for cell-based therapies, which, in turn, will increase the demand for cell isolation tools.

Major Five Cell Isolation Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as life sciences and applied markets, diagnostics and genomics, and Agilient CrossLab. The company offers various consumables and instruments for cell isolation procedures.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through various segments, such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company provides consumables and instruments for cell isolation procedures.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has business operations under two segments: life science and clinical diagnostics. The company provides consumables and instruments for cell isolation procedures.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through various segments, such as life sciences, diagnostics, and environment & applied solutions. The company provides consumables and instruments for cell isolation procedures.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. has business operations under two segments: pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company provides consumables and instruments for cell isolation procedures.

Cell Isolation Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Consumables

Instruments

Cell Isolation Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

