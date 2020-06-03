COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Global Chemical Logistics Market 2020-2024 | The Growth Of The Chemical Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global chemical logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the chemical logistics market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP, BDP International Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Schenker AG, Schneider National Inc., and Univar Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of the chemical industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of operation and the presence of several logistics players might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.

Chemical logistics market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Chemical logistics market is segmented as below:

■ Service

■ Transportation

■ Warehousing

■ Others

■ Geographic Landscape

■ South America

■ MEA

■ Europe

■ North America

■ APAC

Chemical logistics market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our chemical logistics market report covers the following areas:

■ Chemical logistics market: Size

■ Chemical logistics market: Trends

■ Chemical logistics market: Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased demand for modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the chemical logistics market growth during the next few years.

Chemical logistics market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist chemical logistics market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the chemical logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the chemical logistics market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chemical logistics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

■ Market Overview

Market Landscape

■ Market ecosystem

■ Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

■ Market definition

■ Market segment analysis

■ Market size 2019

■ Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

■ Five Forces Summary

■ Bargaining power of buyers

■ Bargaining power of suppliers

■ Threat of new entrants

■ Threat of substitutes

■ Threat of rivalry

■ Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

■ Market segments

■ Comparison by Service placement

■ Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by Service

Customer Landscape

■ Overview

Geographic Landscape

■ Geographic segmentation

■ Geographic comparison

■ APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Key leading countries

■ Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

■ Market drivers

■ Volume driver - Demand led growth

■ Volume driver - Supply led growth

■ Volume driver - External factors

■ Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

■ Price driver - Inflation

■ Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

■ Market challenges

■ Market trends

Vendor Landscape

■ Overview

■ Vendor landscape

■ Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

■ Vendors covered

■ Market positioning of vendors

■ Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP

■ BDP International Inc.

■ C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

■ CEVA Logistics AG

■ Deutsche Post AG

■ DSV Panalpina AS

■ FedEx Corp.

■ Schenker AG

■ Schneider National Inc.

■ Univar Inc.

Appendix

■ Scope of the report

■ Currency conversion rates for US$

■ Research methodology

■ List of abbreviations

■ Exhibits

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

