COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 | Increase In Mobile Data Traffic to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global edge data center market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.90 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005626/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 365 Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EdgeConneX Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., and vXchnge, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in mobile data traffic has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Edge Data Center Market is segmented as below:
-
Component
-
IT Infrastructure
-
General Construction
-
Power Management Systems
-
Cooling Systems
-
Security Solutions
-
Racks
-
DCIM
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40127
Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our edge data center market report covers the following areas:
-
Edge Data Center Market Size
-
Edge Data Center Market Trends
-
Edge Data Center Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing investments in 5G networks as one of the prime reasons driving the edge data center market growth during the next few years.
Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the edge data center market, including some of the vendors such as 365 Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EdgeConneX Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., and vXchnge. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the edge data center market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist edge data center market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the edge data center market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the edge data center market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edge data center market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Value chain
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
-
Market outlook
-
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT
-
Market segmentation by component
-
Comparison by component
-
IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
General construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Power management systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Cooling systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Racks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
DCIM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by component
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Rise in number of partnerships and acquisitions
-
Growing investments in edge data centers
-
Growing investments in 5G
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
365 Data Centers
-
Compass Datacenters
-
DC BLOX, Inc.
-
Eaton Corp. Plc
-
EdgeConneX Inc.
-
Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
-
Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
-
Schneider Electric SE
-
Vertiv Group Corp.
-
vXchnge
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005626/en/