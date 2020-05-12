Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 | Increase In Mobile Data Traffic to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global edge data center market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.90 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005626/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 365 Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EdgeConneX Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., and vXchnge, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in mobile data traffic has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Edge Data Center Market is segmented as below:

  • Component
    • IT Infrastructure
    • General Construction
    • Power Management Systems
    • Cooling Systems
    • Security Solutions
    • Racks
    • DCIM
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40127

Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our edge data center market report covers the following areas:

  • Edge Data Center Market Size
  • Edge Data Center Market Trends
  • Edge Data Center Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing investments in 5G networks as one of the prime reasons driving the edge data center market growth during the next few years.

Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the edge data center market, including some of the vendors such as 365 Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EdgeConneX Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., and vXchnge. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the edge data center market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Edge Data Center Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist edge data center market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the edge data center market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the edge data center market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edge data center market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

  • Market segmentation by component
  • Comparison by component
  • IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • General construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Power management systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cooling systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Racks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • DCIM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by component

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rise in number of partnerships and acquisitions
  • Growing investments in edge data centers
  • Growing investments in 5G

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 365 Data Centers
  • Compass Datacenters
  • DC BLOX, Inc.
  • Eaton Corp. Plc
  • EdgeConneX Inc.
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Vertiv Group Corp.
  • vXchnge

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pKEYERA : Announces May 2020 Dividend
AQ
04:01pKEYERA : Announces 2020 First Quarter Results
AQ
04:01pMISTANGO RIVER RESOURCES : Announces Eric Sprott Led $2M Financing
AQ
04:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Apricots Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Apricots to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:00pTOMI ENVIRONMENTAL : to Hold First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, May 18, 2020
AQ
03:55pNVIDIA : Mellanox Drives Data Center Innovation and Disaggregation with Integrated SONiC Open Networking Solution
PU
03:55pAmericas' Dairy Groups Warn EU Against Market-Distorting Practices
PU
03:55pEQUUS TOTAL RETURN : Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
03:52pCorn Rises as Traders Cover Shorts After WASDE
DJ
03:49pAMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group