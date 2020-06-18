Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Chart Industries Inc. and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd. | Technavio

06/18/2020 | 11:06pm EDT

The global medical oxygen concentrators market is expected to grow by USD 1.14 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005815/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the medical oxygen concentrators market - Request free sample pages

The global medical oxygen concentrators market is expected to witness an upsurge due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts is leading to higher demand and lower production. Hence, prices are expected to remain elevated in the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

https://www.technavio.com/report/medical-oxygen-concentrators-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing focus on the expansion of product portfolios. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the medical oxygen concentrators market.

The global medical oxygen concentrators market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several global and local vendors. The growing competition from the local vendors is compelling global vendors to increase their R&D efforts to develop advanced, innovative products and strengthen their product portfolios. For example, Invacare is one of the prominent vendors in the US with a strong geographic presence across the world. The company offers an extensive range of portable as well as stationary medical oxygen concentrators including Invacare Platinum 10 Oxygen Concentrator, Platinum XL 5-Liter Oxygen Concentrator, Invacare 5 Oxygen Concentrator, and others. Therefore, the growing focus on the expansion of product portfolios by vendors is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Medical Oxygen Concentrators Companies:

Chart Industries Inc.

Chart Industries Inc. operates its business through segments such as D&S East, D&S West, E&C Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans. The company offers a line of portable oxygen concentrators such as IAirSep Focus, AirSep FreeStyle, and AirSep FreeStyle 5 among others.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as 5 Liter Oxygen Concentrator, iGo Portable Oxygen Concentrator, and iFill Personal Oxygen Station among others.

GCE Holding AB

GCE Holding AB operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of medical oxygen concentrators. Zen-O and Zen-O lite are some of its key offerings.

Inogen Inc.

Inogen Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as Inogen One G3 System, Inogen One G5 System, and Inogen At Home System.

InvacareÂ Corp.

InvacareÂ Corp. operates its business through segments such as Europe, North America, and Other. The company offers a line of products such as Invacare Perfecto2 V Oxygen Concentrator, Invacare Platinum 10 Oxygen Concentrator, and Invacare PreciseRX Pediatric Flowmeter among others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Ambulatory
  • Portable
  • Stationary

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Intensive Care Unit Market – Global intensive care unit market by type (hardware and software and services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Incubators, Inhalators, Respirators, Resuscitators, and Other Breathing Devices Market – Global incubators, inhalators, respirators, resuscitators, and other breathing devices market by end-user (healthcare settings and pharmaceutical companies) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


