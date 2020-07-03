COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Global Medical Thermometers Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with American Diagnostic Corp. and Ansell Ltd. | Technavio

The global medical thermometers market is expected to grow by USD 104.82 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8%.

The global medical thermometers market will have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts is leading to increased demand and reduced production. Hence, prices are expected to remain elevated during the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of market players.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the frequent outbreak of epidemics. In addition, product innovation and portfolio extension are anticipated to boost the growth of the medical thermometers market.

The world has witnessed a widespread outbreak of several contagious diseases over the years. The first and most common symptom of various infectious diseases is a low-grade fever that increases gradually. For example, the Zika virus disease is one of the major disease outbreaks in 2016. It is associated with a rise in the body temperature, which requires the affected individual to be admitted to a hospital or kept under observation or isolation in a home-based healthcare setting. The temperature readings of the individual need to be monitored frequently to formulate a treatment plan which is specific to the patient's condition. Similarly, the recent COVID-19 pandemic which originated in China has spread to almost every part of the world. Such frequent outbreaks have significantly increased the demand for medical thermometers, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Medical Thermometers Companies:

American Diagnostic Corp.

American Diagnostic Corp. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a range of medical thermometers such as Adtemp Mini 432, Adtemp 429, Adtemp Ultra 417, and Adtemp 415 Flex among others.

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial and Healthcare. The company offers a range of digital thermometers, Bluetooth thermometers, and infrared thermometers through its subsidiary, Microlife.

Beurer GmbH

Beurer GmbH operates its business through segments such as Beauty, Medical, Wellbeing, Active, and Babycare. The company offers a range of thermometers such as FT 90, FT 95, and Ear thermometer FT 58, among others.

Briggs Corp.

Briggs Corp. operates its business through segments such as Products and Services. The company offers a line of thermometers such as MABIS 60 Second Waterproof Digital Thermometer, MABIS 9 Second Waterproof Digital Thermometer, MABIS Jumbo Display 60 Second Digital Thermometer, and MABIS Glow in the Dark 8 Second Digital Thermometer, among others.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Watches, Machine tools, Devices and components, Electronic products, and Other products. The company offers medical thermometers such as CTA301, CTA302, and CTD505 among others, through its subsidiary, Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.

Medical Thermometers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Digital thermometers

Liquid filled thermometers

Medical Thermometers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

