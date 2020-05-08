COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with CECO Environmental Corp. and CTP Air Pollution Control GmbH | Technavio

The global thermal treatment air filtration market is expected to grow by USD 888.29 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market Analysis Report by Type (RTO, thermal oxidizer, catalytic oxidizer, and RCO) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the expanding water and wastewater treatment industry. In addition, the need for high energy efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the thermal treatment air filtration market.

Rapid urbanization and growing population are exercising pressure on existing freshwater resources globally. In addition, despite the presence of well-developed water treatment infrastructure, many economies lack proper distribution facilities. Consequently, the water may get contaminated in transit. Various European countries are now focusing on municipal water treatment infrastructure. Germany and the UK are planning to invest heavily in developing municipal water treatment infrastructure. However, developing countries such as India and China still lack access to potable water. There is a lack of strict government control over industrial wastewater disposal in APAC countries. Therefore, various countries in APAC have increased their investments in developing industrial and municipal water treatment infrastructure in a bid to prevent river contamination and promote water reuse. Thus, the water and wastewater industry is expanding, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Companies:

CECO Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental Corp. has its business operations under various segments, such as energy solutions, industrial solutions, and fluid handling solutions. The company offers a broad range of products for air pollution control, such as thermal oxidizers and catalytic oxidizers under the brand CECO Adwest.

CTP Air Pollution Control GmbH

CTP Air Pollution Control GmbH operates its business through three segments, such as systems, processes, and services. The company offers regenerative thermal oxidizers, including VOXcube RTO, AutoTherm RTO, and MultiTherm TO.

Cycle Therm LLC

Cycle Therm LLC designs, fabricates, and installs regenerative thermal oxidizers, and distributes Cell Stone heat recovery media and tower packing. The company offers regenerative thermal oxidizers, which have 99 percent VOC destruction efficiency.

Durr AG

Durr AG has its business operations under various segments, such as paint and final assembly systems, application technology, clean technology systems, measuring and process systems, and woodworking machinery and systems. The company offers a comprehensive range of systems that uses thermal processes for air pollution control, such as thermal oxidizers, and RTO, which are available under the brand Ecopure.

Perceptive Industries Inc.

Perceptive Industries Inc. industrial ovens and dryers, HD series batch ovens, thermal oxidizers, and heat recovery systems. The company offers a wide range of thermal treatment air filters, which includes RTO, catalytic oxidizers, and recuperative thermal oxidizers.

Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

RTO

Thermal oxidizer

Catalytic oxidizer

RCO

Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

