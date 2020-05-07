Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Haptics Market 2020-2024 | Introduction of Ultrasonic Haptics Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 08:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the haptics market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.58 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507006126/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Haptics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Haptics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd., IMAGIS Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., SMK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. The introduction of ultrasonic haptics technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The introduction of ultrasonic haptics technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Haptics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Haptics Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Automotive
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America
  • Component
    • Actuators
    • Drivers and Controllers
    • Software and Technology

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43350

Haptics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our haptics market report covers the following areas:

  • Haptics Market Size
  • Haptics Market Trends
  • Haptics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of HD haptics as one of the prime reasons driving the haptics market growth during the next few years.

Haptics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the haptics market, including some of the vendors such as AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd., IMAGIS Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., SMK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the haptics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Haptics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist haptics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the haptics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the haptics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of haptics market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Component
  • Actuators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Drivers and controllers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Software and technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.
  • Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.
  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
  • Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd.
  • IMAGIS Co. Ltd.
  • Immersion Corp.
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • SMK Corp.
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:01pINDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : Announces Proposed Settlement of Three Derivative Lawsuits and Provides Notice to Shareholders
BU
10:01pIndia's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hon. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan on the Response to COVID-19, the Oil Price Collapse and India's Energy Future
BU
10:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Noodles Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Regional and Ethnic Flavors to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:53pAHF TO WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLY : Dismiss Tedros, Appoint Obama to Lead COVID Response
BU
09:51pLG CHEM : Requests Wider Evacuation After Gas Leak in India
DJ
09:50pSeabridge Gold Files KSM Project Technical Report
NE
09:49pHILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Pricing of $200 Million Subordinated Notes Offering
BU
09:46pSingapore bank OCBC first-quarter profit slumps to seven-year low, builds loan-loss defences
RE
09:46pEXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Reports Results For Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
PR
09:44pNUHEARA : to present at Kepler Cheuvreux's Hearing Aid Day 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
3OVINTIV INC. : ENCANA : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Zoom Video Communications, ..
5GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Q1 Report 2020 pdf

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group