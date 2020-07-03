Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market 2020-2024 | Cost-effectiveness Of Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the heat-not-burn tobacco products market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005305/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Download free sample report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Altria Group Inc., Ballantyne Brands LLC, British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp., PAX Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC are some of the major market participants. The cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/heat-not-burn-tobacco-products-market-industry-analysis

Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Devices
    • Capsules
    • Vaporizers
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40530

Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heat-not-burn tobacco products market report covers the following areas:

  • Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Size
  • Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Trends
  • Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing number of organized retailing outlets will be one of the prime reasons driving the heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the heat-not-burn tobacco products market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat-not-burn tobacco products market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Capsules - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Altria Group Inc.
  • Ballantyne Brands LLC
  • British American Tobacco Plc
  • Imperial Brands Plc
  • Japan Tobacco, Inc.
  • Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp.
  • PAX Labs, Inc.
  • Philip Morris International Inc.
  • Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:59aGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser by deal value for H1 2020, says GlobalData
PU
12:59aGLOBALDATA : Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer was top M&A legal adviser by deal value for H1 2020, says GlobalData
PU
12:59aGLOBALDATA : ‘Super Saturday' is a pivotal turning point for pubs to build sustained sales post-pandemic, says GlobalData
PU
12:56aVietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco
RE
12:39aMERCATOR : Update on Board Meeting
PU
07/03COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Smart Air Quality Monitoring Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/03Automotive Timing Belt Market 2020-2024 | The Increasing Demand For High-performance Vehicles To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/03TREVALI MINING : Provides Update on COVID-19 Cases at Santander
AQ
07/03COVID-19 Impacts Demand on E-pedigree Software Market 2020-2024 | Use of Serialization to Tackle Counterfeiting to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/03CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ENPH, LOPE, PRA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser by deal value for H1 2020, says Glob..
2VIETNAM AIRLINES : Vietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco
3D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. : D BOX TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
4CINEPLEX INC. : CINEPLEX : Canada's Cineplex to sue Cineworld Group, seeks damages for scrapped deal
5MERCATOR : Update on Board Meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group