Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 | Use of Advanced Composite Materials in Helicopter Blades to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the helicopter blades market and it is poised to grow by USD 136.08 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005530/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Technologies Inc., Airbus SE, Carson Helicopters Inc., Ducommun Inc., Erickson Inc., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, The Boeing Co., and Van Horn Aviation LLC, are some of the major market participants. Although the use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades will offer immense growth opportunities, reduction in deployment due to helicopter crashes will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, reduction in deployment due to helicopter crashes might hamper market growth.

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Helicopter Blades Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Main Rotor Blades
    • Tail Rotor Blades
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40029

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our helicopter blades market report covers the following areas:

  • Helicopter Blades Market Size
  • Helicopter Blades Market Trends
  • Helicopter Blades Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of swashplateless helicopter blade pitch control system as one of the prime reasons driving the helicopter blades market growth during the next few years.

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the helicopter blades market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Technologies Inc., Airbus SE, Carson Helicopters Inc., Ducommun Inc., Erickson Inc., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, The Boeing Co., and Van Horn Aviation LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the helicopter blades market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Helicopter Blades Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist helicopter blades market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the helicopter blades market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the helicopter blades market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of helicopter blades market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Main rotor blades - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Tail rotor blades - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of 3D-printed soluble cores that can be used in rotorcraft
  • blade prototype tooling through AM technology
  • Electric-powered tail rotor for helicopter
  • Development of swashplateless helicopter blade pitch control system

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Advanced Technologies Inc.
  • Airbus SE
  • Carson Helicopters Inc.
  • Ducommun Inc.
  • Erickson Inc.
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
  • Kaman Corp.
  • Melrose Industries Plc
  • The Boeing Co.
  • Van Horn Aviation LLC

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:56aSTERLING TRADING TECH : Names Freddy Zainal as Director of Business Development
BU
10:55aDr. Colin Chinn, Former Joint Staff Surgeon, Joins Humanetics Medical Advisory Board
BU
10:54aCCOs shine during an otherwise dark period in human history
PU
10:54aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Q1 2020 Earnings Release​
PU
10:54aVEDANTA : reiterate commitment to Rajasthan
PU
10:54aSHAWCOR ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL/WEBCAST TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020 AT 9 : 00am ET
AQ
10:53aENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES : eMBMS with ENENSYS' Middleware enabled in Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2
AQ
10:52aPREMIER INC. : Puts Unmatched Insights at Clinicians' Fingertips with Launch of Perinatal Quality Dashboard
BU
10:52aOil's 'Relief Rally' Stalls after Prices Double
DJ
10:51aFORD MOTOR : 3M Begin Shipping Powered Air-Purifying Respirators
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
5HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group