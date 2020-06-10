Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand For Companion Diagnostic Tests to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/10/2020 | 10:16am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the in situ hybridization (ISH) market and it is poised to grow by $ 346.61 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005474/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled GLOBAL IN SITU HYBRIDIZATION (ISH) MARKET 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the in situ hybridization (ISH) market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, NeoGenomics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing demand for companion diagnostic tests has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the emergence of alternative techniques might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/in-situ-hybridization-market-industry-analysis

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market 2020-2024: Segmentation

In situ hybridization (ISH) market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • FISH
    • CISH
  • End-user
    • Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories
    • Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40880

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The in situ hybridization (ISH) market report covers the following areas:

  • In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Size
  • In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Trends
  • In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing M&A activity as one of the prime reasons driving the in situ hybridization (ISH) market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

In situ hybridization (ISH) market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in situ hybridization (ISH) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the in situ hybridization (ISH) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the in situ hybridization (ISH) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in situ hybridization (ISH) market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Market segmentation by technology
  • Comparison by technology
  • FISH - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • CISH - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Molecular diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies -
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing M&A activity in molecular diagnostics market
  • National initiatives across the globe spurring molecular research activities
  • Increasing importance of promotional activities

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Bio-Techne Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Merck KGaA
  • NeoGenomics Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Qiagen NV
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
